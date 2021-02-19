UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 58 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:27 PM

Mongolia reported 58 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 2,551, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday

Meanwhile, 17 more recoveries have been reported, bringing the national count to 1,819, the NCCD said in a statement.

The disease has claimed five lives in Mongolia so far.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against COVID-19, and 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against the virus, according to the health ministry.

The country is expected to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, the ministry said.

