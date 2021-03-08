UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:48 PM

Mongolia detected 108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest daily COVID-19 infections, raising its national tally to 3,336, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Monday

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has risen to seven, the NCCD said in a statement.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were locally transmitted. The capital city of Ulan Bator has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, the center said.

Meanwhile, 49 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,588.

The country's health authorities have urged citizens to maintain good personal hygiene habits and keep social distance.

