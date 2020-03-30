UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Resumes Coal Exports To China After Short Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:24 PM

Mongolia resumes coal exports to China after short suspension

Mongolia has gradually resumed coal exports to China by reopening its border with the neighbour, which has made visible progress in containing COVID-19, authorities said Monday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolia has gradually resumed coal exports to China by reopening its border with the neighbour, which has made visible progress in containing COVID-19, authorities said Monday.

Mongolia opened its Shiveekhuren border point on Monday, a week after the country resumed coal exports to China through Gasuunsukhait border point, Finance Minister Chimed Khurelbaatar said Monday.

Khurelbaatar said he expects to fully recover deliveries of coal to China soon.

The Mongolian government in February suspended coal exports to China in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its country.

Mongolia exported 2.9 million tons of coals to China from Jan. 1 to mid-March this year, down 47 percent from the same period last year, according to the Chinese embassy in Mongolia.

