Mongolia resumes coal exports to China via 4 border points

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolia has now resumed coal exports to China via four border points after the country reopened its Khangi border point on Tuesday, according to authorities.

"Today, our country started exporting coal via the border point of Khangi after suspension of some time," Chimed Khurelbaatar, finance minister of Mongolia, said in a statement.

"That means Mongolia is currently exporting coal to China through a total of four border points, namely Gashuunsukhait, Shiveekhuren, Zamiin-Uud and Khangi," Khurelbaatar said.

The Mongolian government had suspended coal exports to China in February following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Coal is Mongolia's main export commodity. Mongolia exported a total of 36.4 million tons of coal in 2019, according to the country's Customs General Administration.

The landlocked country exported 2.9 million tons of coal to China from Jan. 1 to mid-March this year, down 47 percent from the same period last year, according to the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia.