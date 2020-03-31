UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Resumes Coal Exports To China Via 4 Border Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:55 PM

Mongolia resumes coal exports to China via 4 border points

Mongolia has now resumed coal exports to China via four border points after the country reopened its Khangi border point on Tuesday, according to authorities

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolia has now resumed coal exports to China via four border points after the country reopened its Khangi border point on Tuesday, according to authorities.

"Today, our country started exporting coal via the border point of Khangi after suspension of some time," Chimed Khurelbaatar, finance minister of Mongolia, said in a statement.

"That means Mongolia is currently exporting coal to China through a total of four border points, namely Gashuunsukhait, Shiveekhuren, Zamiin-Uud and Khangi," Khurelbaatar said.

The Mongolian government had suspended coal exports to China in February following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Coal is Mongolia's main export commodity. Mongolia exported a total of 36.4 million tons of coal in 2019, according to the country's Customs General Administration.

The landlocked country exported 2.9 million tons of coal to China from Jan. 1 to mid-March this year, down 47 percent from the same period last year, according to the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia.

Related Topics

Exports China Same Mongolia February Border 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

38 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

42 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

42 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

42 minutes ago

China expects over 600,000 5G base stations constr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt allows free movement of goods

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.