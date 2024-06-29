Open Menu

Mongolia Ruling Party Wins Reduced Majority In Vote Dominated By Graft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Mongolia's ruling party emerged from this week's polls with its parliamentary majority significantly diminished Saturday, local media said, after a campaign dominated by graft fears and the state of the economy.

Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene early Saturday morning declared victory in the previous day's polls, in which millions of Mongolians turned out to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural, the country's unicameral parliament.

And on Saturday, local media outlet Ikon -- collating figures provide by the country's General Election Commission -- reported the ruling Mongolian People's Party had won 68 seats, giving it a majority of four.

The main opposition Democratic Party won 42, Ikon reported, while the minor anti-corruption HUN party won eight.

Smaller parties won eight seats between them.

And at a press conference Saturday afternoon in the capital Ulaanbaatar, the head of the Electoral Commission said there remained some votes to be counted by hand to verify results collated by machines.

"Only six to seven polling station are remaining, but the hand counting matches the machines 100 percent," he said.

"These polling stations will be finished very soon," he added.

The results -- the first under a new electoral system in which Mongolians vote for both proportional lists and individuals representing large districts -- mean the MPP will govern with a greatly reduced majority.

