Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Mongolia's ruling party emerged from this week's polls with its parliamentary majority significantly diminished Saturday, local media said, after a campaign dominated by graft fears and the state of the economy.

Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene declared victory early Saturday morning in the previous day's polls, in which millions of Mongolians turned out to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural, the country's unicameral parliament.

Local media outlet Ikon, collating figures provided by the General Election Commission, reported that the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) had won 68 seats, giving it a majority of four.

The main opposition Democratic Party won 42, Ikon reported, while the minor anti-corruption HUN party won eight.

Smaller parties won eight seats between them.

The head of the Electoral Commission said on Saturday afternoon that there remained some votes to be counted by hand to verify results collated by machines.

"Only six to seven polling stations are remaining, but the hand counting matches the machines 100 percent," he told a news conference in the capital Ulaanbaatar.

"These polling stations will be finished very soon," he said.

The results -- the first under a new electoral system in which Mongolians vote for both proportional lists and individuals representing large districts -- mean the MPP will govern with a greatly reduced majority.