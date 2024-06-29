Open Menu

Mongolia Ruling Party Wins Reduced Majority In Vote Dominated By Graft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Mongolia's ruling party emerged from this week's polls with its parliamentary majority significantly diminished Saturday, local media said, after a campaign dominated by graft fears and the state of the economy.

Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene declared victory early Saturday morning in the previous day's polls, in which millions of Mongolians turned out to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural, the country's unicameral parliament.

Local media outlet Ikon, collating figures provided by the General Election Commission, reported that the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) had won 68 seats, giving it a majority of four.

The main opposition Democratic Party won 42, Ikon reported, while the minor anti-corruption HUN party won eight.

Smaller parties won eight seats between them.

The head of the Electoral Commission said on Saturday afternoon that there remained some votes to be counted by hand to verify results collated by machines.

"Only six to seven polling stations are remaining, but the hand counting matches the machines 100 percent," he told a news conference in the capital Ulaanbaatar.

"These polling stations will be finished very soon," he said.

The results -- the first under a new electoral system in which Mongolians vote for both proportional lists and individuals representing large districts -- mean the MPP will govern with a greatly reduced majority.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hun Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Media From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

32 minutes ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

42 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

53 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

2 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

2 hours ago
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago

More Stories From World