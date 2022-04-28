UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Seeks To Combat Price Rises Caused By External Factors

Mongolia seeks to combat price rises caused by external factors

Mongolia is striving to combat a rise in consumer prices driven by external factors

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Mongolia is striving to combat a rise in consumer prices driven by external factors.

On Wednesday, the Mongolian government decided to issue a soft loan worth 230 billion Mongolian Tugriks (74.8 million U.S. Dollars) to flour producers and meat processing enterprises, according to the food and Agriculture Ministry.

The decision is part of government efforts to combat rising prices caused by the pandemic and the ongoing geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said, stressing the need to ease growing meat and flour prices.

The loan is expected to be allocated through commercial banks with an interest rate of 3 percent, it added.

An average Mongolian household consumes 373 types of goods per month, of which more than 200 are imported, Batmunkh Batdavaa, head of the country's National Statistics Office, said in a statement.

