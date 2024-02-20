Mongolia Sees Record Snow In 49 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) This winter, Mongolia has seen record snowfall, the largest since 1975, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Tuesday.
The average snowfall in the Asian country has reached 9.6 mm so far this winter, the weather monitoring agency said in a statement.
Almost all provinces in Mongolia have experienced extreme weather this winter due to heavy snowfall and frequent blizzards, with over 80 percent of the country blanketed by snow, according to the agency.
As of Monday, the number of livestock deaths caused by the extreme weather has risen to 667,841 this winter in Mongolia.
Mongolia, one of the last nomadic countries in the world, has a harsh continental climate with frequent strong winds, snow and dust storms.
