UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia To Close Border Checkpoints With Russia Due To COVID-19 - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Mongolia to Close Border Checkpoints With Russia Due to COVID-19 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Mongolian authorities are closing the border crossing points with Russia and introducing a three-day quarantine regime in the capital of Ulaanbaatar after the detection of coronavirus from a truck driver who entered the country from Russian territory, the state media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's health minister, Togtmol Munkhsaikhan, said that a truck driver who had passed on October 14 through the Altanbulag border checkpoint on the Mongolian-Russian border and whose first COVID-19 tests were negative tested positive after the end of the 21-day isolation period. His wife also tested positive.

According to the Mongolian Montseme state news agency, the cabinet of ministers decided to close the Altanbulag checkpoint from November 16 to January 15. The authorities have decided to create a special zone during the closure period of Altanbulag and also plan to discuss the transportation of goods by railroad with Russia.

The cabinet has also decided to close the Tes, Artssuuri, Ulikhan, Ereentsav and Borshoo border points with Russia for an indefinite period starting November 16. However, the Tsagaannuur border checkpoint in the Bayan-Ulgii province will remain open every second and fourth week of each month starting on November 23 to allow fuel transportation.

A three-day quarantine is being introduced in Ulaanbaatar. The isolation mode is already in force as of Wednesday. Preschool institutions, schools and universities are temporarily closed. The movement of cars and railroad transport from the capital is blocked, although it is still possible to make trips to the capital. The authorities also banned entertainment, social and cultural events.

To date, Mongolia has confirmed 382 imported cases of COVID-19, with no deaths recorded.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Wife Ulaanbaatar Mongolia January October November Border Media From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation tod ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 19,851 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

26 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.