Mongolia to Close Border Checkpoints With Russia Due to COVID-19 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Mongolian authorities are closing the border crossing points with Russia and introducing a three-day quarantine regime in the capital of Ulaanbaatar after the detection of coronavirus from a truck driver who entered the country from Russian territory, the state media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's health minister, Togtmol Munkhsaikhan, said that a truck driver who had passed on October 14 through the Altanbulag border checkpoint on the Mongolian-Russian border and whose first COVID-19 tests were negative tested positive after the end of the 21-day isolation period. His wife also tested positive.

According to the Mongolian Montseme state news agency, the cabinet of ministers decided to close the Altanbulag checkpoint from November 16 to January 15. The authorities have decided to create a special zone during the closure period of Altanbulag and also plan to discuss the transportation of goods by railroad with Russia.

The cabinet has also decided to close the Tes, Artssuuri, Ulikhan, Ereentsav and Borshoo border points with Russia for an indefinite period starting November 16. However, the Tsagaannuur border checkpoint in the Bayan-Ulgii province will remain open every second and fourth week of each month starting on November 23 to allow fuel transportation.

A three-day quarantine is being introduced in Ulaanbaatar. The isolation mode is already in force as of Wednesday. Preschool institutions, schools and universities are temporarily closed. The movement of cars and railroad transport from the capital is blocked, although it is still possible to make trips to the capital. The authorities also banned entertainment, social and cultural events.

To date, Mongolia has confirmed 382 imported cases of COVID-19, with no deaths recorded.