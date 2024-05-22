Open Menu

Mongolia To Establish Two Special Economic Zones In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Mongolia to establish two special economic zones in capital

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Mongolian government announced its decision on Wednesday to establish two special economic zones in the country's capital here.

The special economic zone "Agro-city," set to be established in the territory of Songinokhairkhan district of Ulan Bator, is designed to bolster food security, foster the production of export-oriented food and agricultural goods, and enhance overall food supply, the government's press office said in a statement.

Another special economic zone, "Naluu-Ukhaa," slated for establishment in the Nalaikh district, aims to catalyze the production, trade, and services of building materials, thereby mitigating reliance on international transport logistics and imports through the creation of a dedicated cluster, the statement said.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has instructed Khishgee Nyambaatar, mayor of Ulan Bator, along with relevant ministers, to undertake measures to establish these zones, such as determining the land size, as stated in the announcement.

