Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- Mongolia will hold a festival in its capital here to promote the development of winter sports and tourism this weekend, Ulan Bator's Tourism Department said on Monday.

The festival aims to attract both domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city, the tourism department said.

During the festival, various winter sports contests, such as ice archery, knucklebone ice shooting, snowboarding, snow rugby and ice wall climbing, are expected to take place, attracting more than 1,000 professional and amateur athletes across the country, as well as over 80 people from China and Russia, to participate.

Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify Mongolia's economy, and the country's authorities have been paying special attention to the development of winter tourism by promoting winter sports.

In 2023, Mongolia received over 650,000 foreign tourists and earned 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars from the tourism sector, hitting an all-time high.