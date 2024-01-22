Mongolia To Hold Festival To Promote Winter Sports, Tourism
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- Mongolia will hold a festival in its capital here to promote the development of winter sports and tourism this weekend, Ulan Bator's Tourism Department said on Monday.
The festival aims to attract both domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city, the tourism department said.
During the festival, various winter sports contests, such as ice archery, knucklebone ice shooting, snowboarding, snow rugby and ice wall climbing, are expected to take place, attracting more than 1,000 professional and amateur athletes across the country, as well as over 80 people from China and Russia, to participate.
Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify Mongolia's economy, and the country's authorities have been paying special attention to the development of winter tourism by promoting winter sports.
In 2023, Mongolia received over 650,000 foreign tourists and earned 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars from the tourism sector, hitting an all-time high.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Saudi national team secures spot in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 167 minutes ago
-
VP of King Abdulaziz University discusses academic collaboration with U.S. Consul for Cultural Affai ..16 minutes ago
-
Poland's premier Tusk visits Kyiv16 minutes ago
-
Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 47 people17 minutes ago
-
Israel fails to ‘destroy' Hamas as group remains resilient, with enough munitions: US int'l agenci ..27 minutes ago
-
Russia detains man for plotting arson attack on army47 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Kampala47 minutes ago
-
Yastremska hopes Ukraine proud of Australian Open exploits55 minutes ago
-
Severe cyclone to hit Australia's Queensland55 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs55 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update56 minutes ago