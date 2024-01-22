Open Menu

Mongolia To Hold Festival To Promote Winter Sports, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 01:11 PM

Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Mongolia will hold a festival in its capital here to promote the development of winter sports and tourism this weekend, Ulan Bator's Tourism Department said on Monday.

The festival aims to attract both domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city, the tourism department said.

During the festival, various winter sports contests, such as ice archery, knucklebone ice shooting, snowboarding, snow rugby and ice wall climbing, are expected to take place, attracting more than 1,000 professional and amateur athletes across the country, as well as over 80 people from China and Russia, to participate.

Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify Mongolia's economy, and the country's authorities have been paying special attention to the development of winter tourism by promoting winter sports.

In 2023, Mongolia received over 650,000 foreign tourists and earned 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars from the tourism sector, hitting an all-time high.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Russia China Mongolia From Billion

Recent Stories

Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

22 hours ago
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

2 days ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 days ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 days ago

More Stories From World