Mongolia to retrieve all sunken vehicles from major lake by 2024

Mongolia will retrieve all the vehicles that have sunk into the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia will retrieve all the vehicles that have sunk into the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Monday.

Khurelsukh made the remarks during a meeting with team members who have recently retrieved a 309-ton ship called Sukhbaatar that sank into Khuvsgul Lake in 1985, according to the presidential press office.

"The retrieval of the ship is the beginning of the retrieval of all about 60 vehicles from the bottom of the lake by 2024," Khurelsukh said, noting this program aims to clean up pollution and hazardous waste, so as to better protect the lake's ecosystem.

Khuvsgul Lake is located in the northern province of Khuvsgul near the Russian border, and is the second largest freshwater lake in Asia, holding nearly 70 percent of Mongolia's fresh water and 0.4 percent of the world's total.

The lake is 1,645 meters above sea level, 136 km long and 262 meters deep.