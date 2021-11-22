UrduPoint.com

Mongolia To Retrieve All Sunken Vehicles From Major Lake By 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Mongolia to retrieve all sunken vehicles from major lake by 2024

Mongolia will retrieve all the vehicles that have sunk into the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia will retrieve all the vehicles that have sunk into the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Monday.

Khurelsukh made the remarks during a meeting with team members who have recently retrieved a 309-ton ship called Sukhbaatar that sank into Khuvsgul Lake in 1985, according to the presidential press office.

"The retrieval of the ship is the beginning of the retrieval of all about 60 vehicles from the bottom of the lake by 2024," Khurelsukh said, noting this program aims to clean up pollution and hazardous waste, so as to better protect the lake's ecosystem.

Khuvsgul Lake is located in the northern province of Khuvsgul near the Russian border, and is the second largest freshwater lake in Asia, holding nearly 70 percent of Mongolia's fresh water and 0.4 percent of the world's total.

The lake is 1,645 meters above sea level, 136 km long and 262 meters deep.

Related Topics

World Water Russia Vehicles Mongolia Border All From Asia

Recent Stories

Father killed, son injured in firing incident outs ..

Father killed, son injured in firing incident outside Lahore's session court

17 minutes ago
 Snow leopards roam into hydropower station

Snow leopards roam into hydropower station

21 seconds ago
 Faisal Javed urges opposition to play constructive ..

Faisal Javed urges opposition to play constructive role

24 seconds ago
 Xi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic P ..

Xi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

26 seconds ago
 Akademik Ioffe Researchers On Way to Russia's Kali ..

Akademik Ioffe Researchers On Way to Russia's Kaliningrad From Denmark -Educatio ..

30 seconds ago
 New Zealand to scrap lockdowns early next month

New Zealand to scrap lockdowns early next month

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.