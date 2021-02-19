Mongolian Ambassador to Russia, Embassy Staffers Received Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Mongolian ambassador to Russia and some other embassy staffers got inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"I am glad to announce that diplomats from our embassy were vaccinated a long time ago, with Sputnik V exactly.

The ambassador was the first to be inoculated," an embassy spokesperson said.

The vaccination took place at the ambassador's initiative, and most of the diplomatic staffers received the vaccine already, the embassy continued.

"One or two people felt slightly weak in the first days [after vaccination], while everything was fine with others," the diplomatic mission added.