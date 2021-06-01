UrduPoint.com
Mongolian Foreign Minister Plans To Discuss Leaders' Contacts At Meeting With Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Mongolian Foreign Minister Plans to Discuss Leaders' Contacts at Meeting With Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh told Sputnik that she will discuss with the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, future bilateral contacts at the high and highest levels.

"We plan to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a wide range of the issues on bilateral relations. For example, the regional and international issues. Special attention will be paid to the coordination of contacts between the heads of our two countries in the future. We plan to discuss the schedule of contacts at highest and high levels as well as the implementation of the plan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations," the foreign minister said in an interview ahead of the Tuesday meeting.

Batmunkh added that after the presidential elections in Mongolia on June 9, the country's foreign ministry will work out a new foreign policy agenda "where an important place will be given to the development of relations and cooperation with Russia."

This is Batmunkh's first official visit abroad and choosing Russia as a first place to come has "great symbolic significance."

More Stories From World

