Mongolian Government To Declassify 9 Documents Under Coal Theft Investigation - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 09:11 PM

The Mongolian government will declassify nine documents as part of an investigation into a coal theft case that sparked protests in the country, Mongolian media reported on Friday.

This decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government as part of a draft resolution on the declassification of information related to state secrets, ikon.mn news portal reported.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene will hand over these documents to the parliament's interim committee, which was created to investigate the coal theft case, as well as to the anti-corruption committee, the report said.

In particular, projects to introduce advanced technologies to increase production at open deposits, and increase the export of resources using a closed mining method, as well as a number of projects related to railways were declassified, the report noted.

The Mongolian government has also promised that contractual information will no longer be classified, and will be implemented on the principle of transparency and openness, the report added.

In addition, the report said that out of the eight suspects detained on Wednesday night, including a former executive director of mining company Tavantolgoi, six were taken into custody for a period of one month.

According to the news portal, a former executive director of silver mining company Erdenes Silver Resource was taken into custody for a month.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about the embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China. According to various Mongolian media reports, the amounts stolen reach from $1.8 billion to $13 billion. According to the CentralAsia news portal, Beijing executed the Chinese officials involved in the coal theft case and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar.

On Wednesday, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said that the parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia would last for two weeks and after that, public hearings involving the media and citizens would be held.

