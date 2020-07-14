UrduPoint.com
Mongolian Health Ministry Confirms That 15-Year-Old Teenager Died From Bubonic Plague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Mongolian medics have confirmed the death of a teenager from bubonic plague after receiving the results of laboratory tests.

On Sunday, media reported, citing the Mongolian National Center for Zoonotic Diseases that a 15-year-old boy had died of suspected infection of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai. Medics found out that three days before his death, the teenager ate marmot meat with friends, which is often a carrier of bubonic plague.

"The result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test revealed on Monday night that bubonic plague caused the death of a 15-year-old boy," Dorj Narangerel, head of public relations and surveillance department of the country's Health Ministry, said as quoted by Xinhua.

Earlier in July, two cases of bubonic plague were confirmed in the Inner Mongolia province of China. Two cases of the disease were also confirmed earlier in Mongolia's Khovd province.

Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgiy Zinoviev said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow does not see any serious threat from the possible spread of the bubonic plague from Mongolia and China, as the movement of people across the border has been almost completely stopped.

