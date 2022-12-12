Mongolian Justice Minister Vows to Toughen Punishment for Abuse of Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Mongolian Justice and Interior Minister Khishgee Nyambaatar vowed to toughen punishment for abuse of power amid protests over the alleged theft of coal in the country, Mongolian media reported on Monday.

According to ikon.mn news portal, the Mongolian minister announced comprehensive amendments to the country's criminal code, with changes in the articles regarding abuse of power expected to be considered withing a week.

If an official is accused of corruption and abuse of power, they will be punished without extenuating circumstances and prohibited from assuming any public office for 10-20 years, the news portal noted, adding that a thorough investigation would be needed in such cases.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about an embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China. According to various Mongolian media reports, the amounts stolen reach from $1.8 billion to $13 billion. According to the CentralAsia news portal, Beijing executed the Chinese officials involved in the coal theft case and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar.

On Wednesday, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said that the parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia would last for two weeks and after that, public hearings involving the media and citizens would be held.