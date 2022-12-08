Mongolian Minister Confirms Ex-Head of Mining Company Detained in Coal Theft Investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Mongolian Justice and Interior Minister Khishgee Nyambaatar confirmed on Thursday media reports that former executive director of mining company Tavantolgoi had been detained as part of an investigation into possible coal fraud that sparked protests in the country.

Mongolian broadcaster NTV Medee reported earlier in the day that the Mongolian Anti-Corruption Committee had detained the former head of Tavantolgoi, Battulga Ganhuyag.

"Battulga Ganhuyag and several people close to him were detained. This information was voiced by you, the journalists, not by me. These persons were detained because they are involved in the coal business, but I cannot give more detailed information on this issue, since an investigation is underway," Nyambaatar told a briefing.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about the embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China. According to various Mongolian media reports, the amounts stolen reach from $1.8 billion to $13 billion. According to the CentralAsia news portal, Beijing executed the Chinese officials involved in the coal theft case and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar.

On Wednesday, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said that the parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia would last for two weeks and after that, public hearings involving the media and citizens would be held.