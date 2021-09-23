Mongolian Minister Says Russia, China Ready to Increase Fuel Exports to Country - Reports

Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh has said that Russia and China are willing to increase fuel exports to the East Asian country to combat the domestic fuel shortage, Mongolian Ikon News reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh has said that Russia and China are willing to increase fuel exports to the East Asian country to combat the domestic fuel shortage, Mongolian Ikon News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the official told the news outlet that both Moscow and Beijing had promised to ramp up their fuel exports to Mongolia.

Mongolia imports roughly 90% of its fuel from Russia, with China covering the rest. In April, Moscow decreased fuel exports to Mongolia, citing its own domestic shortages.