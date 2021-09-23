UrduPoint.com

Mongolian Minister Says Russia, China Ready To Increase Fuel Exports To Country - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:35 PM

Mongolian Minister Says Russia, China Ready to Increase Fuel Exports to Country - Reports

Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh has said that Russia and China are willing to increase fuel exports to the East Asian country to combat the domestic fuel shortage, Mongolian Ikon News reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh has said that Russia and China are willing to increase fuel exports to the East Asian country to combat the domestic fuel shortage, Mongolian Ikon News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the official told the news outlet that both Moscow and Beijing had promised to ramp up their fuel exports to Mongolia.

Mongolia imports roughly 90% of its fuel from Russia, with China covering the rest. In April, Moscow decreased fuel exports to Mongolia, citing its own domestic shortages.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage United Nations Exports Moscow Russia China Beijing New York Mongolia April From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.