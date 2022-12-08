Mongolian Parliament Announces Probe Into Coal Theft, Results in 2 Weeks

The parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia will last for two weeks, then public hearings involving the media and citizens will be held, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia will last for two weeks, then public hearings involving the media and citizens will be held, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh demanded cabinet ministers and law enforcement agencies identify officials involved in the coal theft and communicate with protesters openly.

"Within 14 days, an inspection will be carried out in relation to persons associated with the coal theft. The demands of the youth to provide information on the cost of coal and price differences will be announced after the inspection. We will create an interim committee to investigate this case. Based on the results of the inspection, all information will be submitted to law enforcement agencies.

We are ready to work transparently," Zandanshatar said in his speech, which was broadcast by Mongolian channel NTV Medee.

The head of the Mongolian government secretariat, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, previously said that about 15 officials, including representatives of the government, ministries and departments, were under investigation.

Several thousand demonstrators have been protesting a coal theft scandal near the Government Palace in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, over the past few days. The unrest was sparked by reports about a massive embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China.

According to the CentralAsia news portal, Beijing has executed the officials involved in the coal theft case and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar. Mongolia sends about 86% of its exports to China; more than half of this volume is coal.