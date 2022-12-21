Mongolian Parliament to Hold 1st Hearing on Large-Scale Coal Theft That Caused Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The first parliamentary hearing on the case of large-scale coal theft in Mongolia, which has caused mass protests across the country, will take place on Wednesday.

Preliminary results of the investigation along with detailed information about the transportation of coal across the border with China are expected to be revealed during the hearing.

Besides, statistics on coal production, customs data, as well as information on the cost of coal and price differences will be announced by the relative authorities.

Details on China's cooperation in the investigation are supposed to be presented as well. Later, the hearing will be provided with information on the cost of the construction of railroads to China.

The hearing will be held publicly with free access of media.