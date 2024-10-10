Open Menu

Mongolian Police Seize Around 290 Dead Marmots

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mongolian police seize around 290 dead marmots

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Mongolian police have seized at least 288 dead marmots since mid-August, raising concerns about the potential spread of bubonic plague, according to an announcement from the emergency management department of the capital city, Ulan Bator.

The marmots were discovered in vehicles heading to Ulan Bator, said the department's release on Thursday.

Although hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, many locals regard the rodent as a delicacy and frequently disregard the law.

Most recently, a bag of dead marmots was discovered in a restroom of the "Blue Sky" tower in downtown Ulan Bator, home to over half of Mongolia's 3.

5 million residents, causing the incident to go viral on social media.

Seventeen out of all 21 Mongolian provinces are now at risk of bubonic plague, according to the country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases.

The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that can be spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmot and can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

Dead World Police Social Media Vehicles Mongolia All From Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

17 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

19 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

21 hours ago

More Stories From World