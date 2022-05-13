UrduPoint.com

Mongolian President Calls For Efforts To Secure Food Supply, Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure food supply, security

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday called for efforts to ensure national food supply and security as the country's food production and supply becomes more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday called for efforts to ensure national food supply and security as the country's food production and supply becomes more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Mongolia's national security is directly related to the security of every Mongolian citizen," Khurelsukh said in a speech in the parliament.

Currently, Mongolia imports almost half of its consumer goods and services, including about 50 percent of its food products, according to the president.

In 2021 alone, the country with a 3.4-million population imported food products worth 1 billion U.S. Dollars, Khurelsukh said, noting that the vulnerability of Mongolia's food production and supply is becoming more acute.

He proposed to launch a "food supply and security" national campaign to develop agricultural clusters and establish food production complexes, so as to fully secure domestic supply for food and become a food exporter.

Related Topics

Parliament Mongolia Billion

Recent Stories

China able to conducts nearly 57 mln nucleic acid ..

China able to conducts nearly 57 mln nucleic acid testings daily

16 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

18 seconds ago
 G7 Intends to Allocate Some $31.1Bln in Large-Scal ..

G7 Intends to Allocate Some $31.1Bln in Large-Scale Assistance to Ukraine - Repo ..

19 seconds ago
 Inquiry committee formed to probe Kotri train acci ..

Inquiry committee formed to probe Kotri train accident

20 seconds ago
 Death toll in Slovenia factory blast revised to fi ..

Death toll in Slovenia factory blast revised to five

23 seconds ago
 IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses b ..

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses by PEMRA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.