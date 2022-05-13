Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure food supply, security

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday called for efforts to ensure national food supply and security as the country's food production and supply becomes more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Mongolia's national security is directly related to the security of every Mongolian citizen," Khurelsukh said in a speech in the parliament.

Currently, Mongolia imports almost half of its consumer goods and services, including about 50 percent of its food products, according to the president.

In 2021 alone, the country with a 3.4-million population imported food products worth 1 billion U.S. Dollars, Khurelsukh said, noting that the vulnerability of Mongolia's food production and supply is becoming more acute.

He proposed to launch a "food supply and security" national campaign to develop agricultural clusters and establish food production complexes, so as to fully secure domestic supply for food and become a food exporter.