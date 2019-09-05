Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to Convey Condolences Over Wildfires

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has suggested to US President Donald Trump to call Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Washington, so that Trump conveyed condolences over wildfires in Russia's Siberia.

"During my recent visit to the United States I said we were living on the same planet, and Siberia was a part of this planet. I told him [Trump], why don't you call Russian president and convey your condolences," Battulga said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

