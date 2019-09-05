UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolian President Offered Trump To Call Putin To Convey Condolences Over Wildfires

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:39 PM

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to Convey Condolences Over Wildfires

Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has suggested to US President Donald Trump to call Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Washington, so that Trump conveyed condolences over wildfires in Russia's Siberia

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has suggested to US President Donald Trump to call Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Washington, so that Trump conveyed condolences over wildfires in Russia's Siberia.

"During my recent visit to the United States I said we were living on the same planet, and Siberia was a part of this planet. I told him [Trump], why don't you call Russian president and convey your condolences," Battulga said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Visit Trump Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Same United States September Media Event From

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

2 minutes ago

147 Senior Clerks of Sindh Police promoted to next ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia, Ukraine Finalizing Talks on Pri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.