Mongolian President Pledges Full Support For Measures For Disabled People
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Mongolia will provide full support for measures aimed at improving the well-being of its citizens with disabilities, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said here on Friday.
"We will fully support all policies, decisions, proposals, initiatives, and actions that promote the well-being of people with disabilities and improve their quality of life," Khurelsukh said at the opening ceremony of the "Development and Participation of People with Disabilities 2024" conference.
Ensuring the rights, development, protection, and participation of people with disabilities is a priority in decision-making by the president and the government, he said.
There are over 110,000 people with disabilities in Mongolia, with 84 percent being of working age. However, only 13.5 percent are currently employed, according to the president.
Khurelsukh emphasized the importance of public and private organizations fulfilling their legal obligations to provide jobs, improve incomes and livelihoods, and ensure access to quality and inclusive social security, education, and health services for people with disabilities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI