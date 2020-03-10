UrduPoint.com
Mongolian President Resumes Work After Quarantine

Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Mongolian president resumes work after quarantine

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga has resumed work after a 14-day quarantine was lifted by the State Emergency Commission on Tuesday, the presidential press office said

ULAN BATOR , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga has resumed work after a 14-day quarantine was lifted by the State Emergency Commission on Tuesday, the presidential press office said.

"President Battulga returned to his work because the National Security Council will hold an emergency meeting as the country registered on Tuesday the first novel coronavirus case," the press office said in a statement.

Battulga was placed under a 14-day quarantine after a one-day visit to China on Feb. 27. He has not shown any symptoms related to the COVID-19.

