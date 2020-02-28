UrduPoint.com
Mongolian President's Office Confirms Leader Under Quarantine After Visiting China

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:22 PM



BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The office of Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga on Friday confirmed to Sputnik the recent media reports that the leader was put under quarantine after returning from a one-day trip to China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Battulga visited Beijing on Thursday to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and State Council Premier Li Keqiang.

"Yes, I can confirm that the president as well as all members of the delegation who accompanied him were put under quarantine," the office's press service said over the phone.

The coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, originated in China but has since spread to dozens of nations around the world. So far, over 83,300 people have contracted the disease and more 2,850 have died from it. However, the most recent figures indicate that over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since recovered.

