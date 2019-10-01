UrduPoint.com
Mongolian Prime Minister May Visit Russia By Year-end - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Mongolian Prime Minister May Visit Russia by Year-end - Foreign Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh may visit Russia by the end of the year, Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There is already an agreement in principle that the prime minister's visit will take place this year. As for the exact dates - we are working on them through diplomatic channels," he said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

