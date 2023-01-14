UrduPoint.com

Mongolian Prime Minister Proposes Switch To Parliamentary Rule

Published January 14, 2023

Mongolian Prime Minister Proposes Switch to Parliamentary Rule

ULAANBAATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on Saturday proposed a constitutional reform under which Mongolia would transition from the semi-presidential to a traditional parliamentary republic.

Mongolia's current constitution was adopted in 1992 establishing a multi-party political system in the country. According to the document, Mongolia is a semi-presidential republic, with the executive power equally shared between the president, who is elected directly by people, and the prime minister, who is elected by the parliament.

"The 1992 constitution has fulfilled its historic role of a peaceful social transition. Achievements and mistakes over the past 30 years are connected with the constitution.

Now we have to objectively assess the past 30 years and determine how we will live the next 30 years," the prime minister told a public conference, as quoted by the Mpress news website.

Oyun-Erdene proposed considering a constitutional reform and a transition to a parliamentary republic in this regard, stating that these measures are necessary for improving the policy-making process hampered due to occasional disagreements between the president and the prime minister.

The head of the Mongolian government noted that there are also other ways to implement changes without a complete constitutional overhaul, such as introducing amendments to select clauses of the country's basic law.

