Mongolian Prime Minister Thanks Protesters, Vows To Fight Corruption Amid Theft Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Mongolian Prime Minister Thanks Protesters, Vows to Fight Corruption Amid Theft Scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on Thursday thanked people participating in protests sparked by reports about a massive coal theft in the country and vowed to continue to fight corruption.

"I thank our people that have been protesting against coal theft and speaking out for justice. I make no secret that if had not happened, the forces within the Government Palace would become weaker," the prime minister said at the parliament's joint session.

Oyun-Erdene added that in coming days the government would consider draft legislation on mining exchange, a series of laws on transparency of state companies, and a law on a national welfare fund, among others.

The protests have been ongoing for several days. The unrest was sparked by reports about a massive embezzlement scheme regarding coal exports to China. About 6.5 million tonnes of coal worth from $1.8 billion to $13 billion were stolen, according to Mongolian media reports. Investigations have been opened against 35 people in the theft case, including against former President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, seven lawmakers, a former governor and several heads of companies.

