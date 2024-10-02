Open Menu

Mongolians Encouraged To Save More

Mongolia has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at enhancing public financial and economic literacy, particularly emphasizing the importance of saving money, the country's central bank announced on Wednesday

The month-long campaign, organized in conjunction with World Savings Day, which is celebrated globally on Oct.

31, aims to foster a culture of saving among the population, according to the Bank of Mongolia.

Under the slogan Save with a Purpose, the campaign will feature a variety of activities, including children's painting competitions, online contests, training sessions and community meetings, designed to support citizens in improving their financial literacy and developing consistent saving habits.

Mongolia first began observing World Savings Day in 2017.

