Mongolians Vote As Anger Grows Over Corruption And Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Mongolians voted in parliamentary elections on Friday, with the ruling party widely expected to win despite deepening public anger over corruption and the state of the economy.

People across the vast, sparsely populated nation of 3.4 million, are voting to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural.

Polls opened at 7 am local time (2300 GMT Thursday) and will close at 10 pm, with preliminary results expected later in the night.

Tsagaantsooj Dulamsuren, a 36-year-old cashier pregnant with her fourth child, told AFP that Friday's poll offered her a chance to "give power to the candidates you really want to support".

"I want lawmakers to provide more infrastructure development... and more jobs in the manufacturing industry for young people," she said outside a polling station at a hospital near the capital Ulaanbaatar.

Analysts expect the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), led by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, to retain the majority it has enjoyed since 2016 and govern the country for another four years.

They say the party can credit much of its success to a bonanza over the past decade in coal mining that fuelled double-digit growth and dramatically improved standards of living, as well as a formidable party machine and a weak, fractured opposition.

Yet there is deep public frustration over endemic corruption, as well as the high cost of living and lack of opportunities for young people who make up almost two-thirds of the population.

There is also a widespread belief that the proceeds of the coal-mining boom are being hoarded by a wealthy elite -- a view that has sparked frequent protests.

