UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolians Vote For Parliament In Shadow Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:38 AM

Mongolians vote for parliament in shadow of coronavirus

Mongolians voted in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, wearing gloves and masks as part of coronavirus safety measures in a mineral-rich landlocked country with an economy hurt badly by the epidemic

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Mongolians voted in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, wearing gloves and masks as part of coronavirus safety measures in a mineral-rich landlocked country with an economy hurt badly by the epidemic.

Some had called for the election to be postponed in the nation of three million people as thousands of people have been stranded overseas since the government closed the borders to keep the virus at bay earlier this year.

But those able to vote were eager to cast their ballots in the capital and yurts in the countryside of the democratic country sandwiched between Russia and China.

The ruling Mongolian People's Party of Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, which holds 65 of parliament's 76 seats, hopes to hold its massive majority.

The opposition Democratic Party has seven seats while an independent lawmaker and the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party have one each.

Polls closed late Wednesday and results could be announced later in the night.

Voters queued two metres apart to enter, with medical staff checking temperatures, passing out hand disinfectant and masks, and providing single-use plastic gloves to fill out ballot papers.

"I think its good to organise our election as planned even though there is a pandemic," Amarzaya Enkhbayar, 35 year-old voter who runs her own private business.

"These elected decision-makers must improve our life. We have to do something for the development of our country," she told AFP after voting in Ulaanbaatar.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Business Russia China Parliament Vote Ulaanbaatar Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.