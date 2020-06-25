Mongolians vote for parliament in shadow of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mongolians voted in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, wearing gloves and masks as part of coronavirus safety measures in a mineral-rich landlocked country with an economy hurt badly by the epidemic

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Mongolians voted in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, wearing gloves and masks as part of coronavirus safety measures in a mineral-rich landlocked country with an economy hurt badly by the epidemic.

Some had called for the election to be postponed in the nation of three million people as thousands of people have been stranded overseas since the government closed the borders to keep the virus at bay earlier this year.

But those able to vote were eager to cast their ballots in the capital and yurts in the countryside of the democratic country sandwiched between Russia and China.

The ruling Mongolian People's Party of Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, which holds 65 of parliament's 76 seats, hopes to hold its massive majority.

The opposition Democratic Party has seven seats while an independent lawmaker and the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party have one each.

Polls closed late Wednesday and results could be announced later in the night.

Voters queued two metres apart to enter, with medical staff checking temperatures, passing out hand disinfectant and masks, and providing single-use plastic gloves to fill out ballot papers.

"I think its good to organise our election as planned even though there is a pandemic," Amarzaya Enkhbayar, 35 year-old voter who runs her own private business.

"These elected decision-makers must improve our life. We have to do something for the development of our country," she told AFP after voting in Ulaanbaatar.