UrduPoint.com

Mongolians Welcome New Academic Year Amid Resurging Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

Mongolians welcome new academic year amid resurging pandemic

Mongolians are welcoming the new semester amid the resurging COVID-19 pandemic as a two-day expo for the new academic year kicked off in the country's capital here on Saturday

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Mongolians are welcoming the new semester amid the resurging COVID-19 pandemic as a two-day expo for the new academic year kicked off in the country's capital here on Saturday.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of education and Science, more than 160 pavilions at the expo across the 4-km-long avenue displayed school supplies and uniforms, children's shoes, clothes, and personal protective supplies.

During the expo, the capital decided to close its main roads off to traffic, and open them up to expo visitors, pedestrians and bikers.

Students of general educational schools, colleges and universities across the country will return to classrooms as the 2021-2022 academic year starts on Sept. 1, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Education Traffic

Recent Stories

China sees progress in building e-commerce demonst ..

China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases: ministry

49 seconds ago
 Iran's Khamenei calls on Raisi to 'repair' trust i ..

Iran's Khamenei calls on Raisi to 'repair' trust in government

52 seconds ago
 Teenager Wounded by Israeli Soldiers Dies in Gaza ..

Teenager Wounded by Israeli Soldiers Dies in Gaza Strip

54 seconds ago
 Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

57 seconds ago
 Philippines-UAE bilateral trade rose 32% for the f ..

Philippines-UAE bilateral trade rose 32% for the first 5 months of 2021 ahead of ..

34 minutes ago
 Police finalize charge sheet in Noor Mukadam case

Police finalize charge sheet in Noor Mukadam case

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.