Mongolians welcome new academic year amid resurging pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Mongolians are welcoming the new semester amid the resurging COVID-19 pandemic as a two-day expo for the new academic year kicked off in the country's capital here on Saturday.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of education and Science, more than 160 pavilions at the expo across the 4-km-long avenue displayed school supplies and uniforms, children's shoes, clothes, and personal protective supplies.

During the expo, the capital decided to close its main roads off to traffic, and open them up to expo visitors, pedestrians and bikers.

Students of general educational schools, colleges and universities across the country will return to classrooms as the 2021-2022 academic year starts on Sept. 1, according to the ministry.