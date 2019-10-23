UrduPoint.com
Mongolia's Capital Bans Extraction Of Black Earth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:03 PM

The municipal government of Ulan Bator has announced a ban on the extraction of black earth in the Mongolian capital.

"As Ulan Bator, which is home to more than half of the country's population of 3.

2 million, develops, demand for black earth has increased dramatically. As a result, it is now virtually impossible to extract black earth in the territory of the capital city," the mayor's press office said Wednesday in a statement.

The ban will start from Jan.1, 2020 and last three years. The humus-rich black earth is ideal for growing most nutrient-dependent plants.

