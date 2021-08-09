UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Capital Experiences Severe Air Pollution Due To Siberian Wildfires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:05 PM

Mongolia's capital experiences severe air pollution due to Siberian wildfires

Air quality in the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator has been deteriorating dramatically due to smoke from massive wildfires raging in Russia's Siberia, authorities said on Monday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Air quality in the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator has been deteriorating dramatically due to smoke from massive wildfires raging in Russia's Siberia, authorities said on Monday.

"Air quality in the capital city is now reaching very unhealthy level. Today, the average density of PM 2.

5 in the city stayed at 151.5 micrograms per cubic meter, which is 15 times above WHO exposure recommendation," the Mongolian national agency for meteorology and environment monitoring said in a statement.

The northern and central parts of Mongolia, including the capital city, have been covered with smoke since the middle of last week, which is from Russia's Siberian wildfires.

