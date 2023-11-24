Open Menu

Mongolia's Coal Exports Hit Record High

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Mongolia has achieved a record-breaking coal export of 60 million tons this year, local media reported on Friday, citing data from the National Committee for Revival of Border Ports.

Coal is a main export commodity of Mongolia, which is rich in natural resources.

The Asian country exported 31.7 million tons of coal last year.

Mongolia aims to export at least 60 million tons of coal next year, the country's Finance Minister Bold Javkhlan has said.

