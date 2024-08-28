ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Mongolia's coal exports are expected to reach 75 million tons by the end of this year, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

"When the 2024 budget was approved, coal export forecasts were set at 60 million tons.

However, with over 53 million tons already exported to date, the revised estimate anticipates reaching around 75 million tons by the end of this year," the ministry said in a statement.

Coal is a main export commodity of Mongolia, which is abundant in natural resources. In 2023, the landlocked Asian country achieved a historic high by exporting 66.7 million tons of coal.