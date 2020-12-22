UrduPoint.com
Mongolia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000

Tue 22nd December 2020

Mongolia reported a total of 13 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,006, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Tuesday

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or patients being hospitalized at the capital city's Bayanzurkh District General Hospital, their family members and health workers of the hospital, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a press conference.

A total of 563 domestically transmitted cases of the virus have been reported across the country so far, according to the NCCD.

The Mongolian government on Monday decided to reimpose lockdown measures in Ulan Bator starting Wednesday to Jan. 6, 2021, to curb resurging local COVID-19 cases.

The Asian country's first round of local transmissions was detected in early November, when a woman tested positive after her husband returned from Russia.

The incident triggered a nationwide lockdown that was later extended in Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 541 recoveries and no deaths so far.

