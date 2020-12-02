UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's COVID-19 Infections Rise To 812

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 infections rise to 812

Mongolia on Wednesday confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 812, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia on Wednesday confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 812, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and the patients had contact with previously confirmed cases in Mongolia's capital, Ulan Bator, and the provinces of Selenge and Orkhon, the center said in a statement.

A total of 380 domestically transmitted cases have been reported across the country so far, notably in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally transmitted case was a woman whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

Mongolia imposed a nationwide lockdown until Dec. 1 to halt the virus's spread and identify all people who had contact with locally transmitted COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, the Mongolian government decided to extend the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 358 recoveries, with no deaths so far.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Mongolia Women Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

2 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

10 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

19 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

19 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.