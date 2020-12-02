Mongolia on Wednesday confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 812, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia on Wednesday confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 812, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and the patients had contact with previously confirmed cases in Mongolia's capital, Ulan Bator, and the provinces of Selenge and Orkhon, the center said in a statement.

A total of 380 domestically transmitted cases have been reported across the country so far, notably in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally transmitted case was a woman whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

Mongolia imposed a nationwide lockdown until Dec. 1 to halt the virus's spread and identify all people who had contact with locally transmitted COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, the Mongolian government decided to extend the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 358 recoveries, with no deaths so far.