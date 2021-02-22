The number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 2,693, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 2,693, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

A total of 55 new locally transmitted cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator in the last 24 hours, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 69 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,933, it added.

The Asian country has so far recorded six coronavirus-related deaths since confirming its first case in March 2020.