UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's Foreign Trade Falls 16.3 Pct In First Eight Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Mongolia's foreign trade falls 16.3 pct in first eight months

Mongolia's total foreign trade fell 16.3 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, according to data released by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Mongolia's total foreign trade fell 16.3 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, according to data released by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

Mongolia's foreign trade totaled 7.9 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-August period, the NSO said.

The decrease in foreign trade is directly related to restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to experts of the statistical agency.

Mongolia traded with a total of 139 economies around the world in the first eight months of this year.Among the countries, China maintained its position as Mongolia's biggest trade partner in the above-mentioned period, accounting for 55.8 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade.

Related Topics

World China Mongolia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

1 minute ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

31 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

53 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

1 hour ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

1 hour ago

Indian troops arrest two innocent youth in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.