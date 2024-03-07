Open Menu

Mongolia's Foreign Trade Up 11.5 Pct In First Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Mongolia's total imports and exports expanded by 11.5 percent year on year to 3.8 billion U.S. Dollars in the first two months of this year, official data by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed Thursday.

The Asian country registered a surplus in foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 644.4 million dollars, mainly due to a significant increase in the exports of mining products, the administration said.

Mining products such as coal and copper accounted for over 90 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in the above-mentioned period, it said.

