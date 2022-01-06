(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia's foreign trade turnover increased to 16.2 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, up 25 percent from the previous year, data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed Thursday.

The country registered a foreign trade surplus of 2.4 billion dollars, said the administration.

Mining products accounted for 81.3 percent of the mineral-rich country's total exports in 2021, it said.