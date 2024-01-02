Open Menu

Mongolia's Forex Reserves Stand At 4.8 Bln USD At End Of 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves stood at 4.8 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2023, the country's central bank said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) -- Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves stood at 4.8 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2023, the country's central bank said Tuesday.

The figure increased by 1.4 billion dollars compared with the end of 2022, the Bank of Mongolia said in a statement.

Due to the deepening of a current account deficit caused by external and internal economic conditions, the Asian country's forex reserves had shrunk to 2.6 billion dollars in August 2022, hitting the lowest level since 2017, according to the country's central bank.

The country's forex reserves hit an all-time high of 4.9 billion dollars at the end of April 2021.

