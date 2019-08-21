UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's GDP Grows 7.3 Percent In H1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Mongolia's GDP grows 7.3 percent in H1

Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, said the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, said the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The Asian country's GDP totaled 8.6 trillion Mongolian tugriks (3.2 billion U.S.

dollars) in the January-June period and the growth was mainly attributed to good performance in the industry, services and mining sectors, which recorded 9.3, 7.4 and 13 percent growth respectively, according to the NSO.

The mineral-rich country's economy expanded 8.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, which was the strongest GDP growth rate since the third quarter of 2014 when the figure stood at 9.1 percent.

The World Bank has predicted that Mongolia's economy would grow by 7.2 percent in 2019 and 6.9 percent in 2020.

Related Topics

World Bank Mongolia 2019 2020 Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

11 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

1 minute ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

36 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

2 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.