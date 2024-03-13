Open Menu

Mongolia's Inflation Slows To 7 Pct In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Mongolia's inflation slows to 7 pct in February

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Mongolia's inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, eased to 7.0 percent in February, data from the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) showed Wednesday.

The rate was down by 5.

2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2023, the NSO said.

The slowdown was mainly due to a significant increase in forex reserves and the stable exchange rate of the national Currency, the Tugrik, according to experts of the statistical agency.

The Asian country aims to stabilize inflation around the target rate of 6 percent in the medium term.

Related Topics

Exchange Same Price Mongolia February From Asia

Recent Stories

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

12 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

12 hours ago
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

12 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

12 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

12 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

13 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

13 hours ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

13 hours ago

More Stories From World