Open Menu

Mongolia's Measles Tally Reaches 114

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Mongolia's measles tally reaches 114

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Mongolia's measles tally surged to 114 after 16 new local infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Friday.

Children aged 10-14 are more at risk for measles. The vast majority of kids infected had not received vaccination, the NCCD said in a statement.

In view of this, the NCCD urged parents to pay attention to the symptoms of measles at an early stage among their children and seek emergency medical care immediately.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact.

Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunization.

Recent Stories

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

16 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

45 minutes ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

46 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

3 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

3 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

4 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

5 hours ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

5 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

5 hours ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

6 hours ago

More Stories From World