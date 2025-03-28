ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Mongolia's measles tally surged to 114 after 16 new local infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Friday.

Children aged 10-14 are more at risk for measles. The vast majority of kids infected had not received vaccination, the NCCD said in a statement.

In view of this, the NCCD urged parents to pay attention to the symptoms of measles at an early stage among their children and seek emergency medical care immediately.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact.

Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunization.