Mongolia's Plan To Build Metro Line In Capital Advances With Consultant Tender
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Mongolia on Thursday launched an international consultancy tender for the construction of a metro line in its capital here, marking a crucial step in implementing the project to build the 17.7-kilometer-long metro line from the east to the west of Ulan Bator.
The tender, which will last for one month, aims to identify a qualified consultant who will play an important role in overseeing and advising on various aspects of the metro project, the municipal government of Ulan Bator said in a statement.
The construction of the metro line will begin in May 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2027, said Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, a cabinet member and chair of the National Committee on the Reduction of Traffic Congestion in Ulan Bator.
For many years, traffic congestion has been a major pressing issue in Ulan Bator. The city, which was originally built to have 500,000 residents, is now home to around half of the country's 3.5 million population.
